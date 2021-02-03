Nick Sanderson Acquires 23 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 23 shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 653.20 ($8.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 623.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s payout ratio is -22.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 681.55 ($8.90).

About Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

