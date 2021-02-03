NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 357.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,628 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,364,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. 83,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,413,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

