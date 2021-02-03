NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) versus Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Head to Head Comparison

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Deutsche Post and NexTech AR Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 5 9 0 2.64 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Post presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.08%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than NexTech AR Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 3.94% 17.69% 4.87% NexTech AR Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and NexTech AR Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $70.95 billion 0.87 $2.94 billion $2.34 21.39 NexTech AR Solutions $1.51 million 242.34 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats NexTech AR Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages. The Express division provides courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight division transports goods by rail, road, air, and sea; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. The Supply Chain division offers supply chain solutions, including warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The eCommerce Solutions division provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible. In addition, the company sells vacuum cleaners and parts through retail stores and online sales channels; and health supplements for animals through online sales channels. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

