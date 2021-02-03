News (NWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

News stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.68. News has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

