NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

Get NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) alerts:

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.03) on Monday. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.