Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.12

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 107206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,374,000 after acquiring an additional 556,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,252,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,139,000 after buying an additional 79,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

