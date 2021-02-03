Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $493,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $7,927,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 19.3% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

