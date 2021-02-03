Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Update

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NEWA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Newater Technology has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.53.

Newater Technology Company Profile

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

