New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,700 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

