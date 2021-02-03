New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 137.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 58.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matson news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $336,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

