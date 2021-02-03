New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 12,318.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.52 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

