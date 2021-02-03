New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

