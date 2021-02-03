New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

