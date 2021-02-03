New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

MEDP opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

