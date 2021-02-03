New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NJMC remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 320,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. New Jersey Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.
About New Jersey Mining
