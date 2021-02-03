Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 520,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 648,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Specifically, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $299.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuronetics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Neuronetics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

