Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

