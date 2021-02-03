NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Up 5.4%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 517,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 383,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

