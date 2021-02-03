NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Gap Down to $47.00

Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $43.50. NetScientific shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 55,843 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.15. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.