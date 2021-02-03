NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 193.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 261.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 71.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 139.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NETGEAR by 176.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 63,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $489,481.04. Insiders have sold 171,356 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

