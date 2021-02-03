Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,100 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 682,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) by 439.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.63% of Net Element worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Net Element stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Net Element has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Net Element will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

