Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. Nestlé has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $124.25.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.