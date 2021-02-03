Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. Nestlé has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $124.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
