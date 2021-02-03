Neovasc (TSE:NVC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.78. 46,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 111,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.71) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million.

Neovasc Company Profile (TSE:NVC)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

