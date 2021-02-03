Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 391,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neenah by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after purchasing an additional 115,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Neenah by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Neenah by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Neenah by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NP traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 140,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,717. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $72.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

