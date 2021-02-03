NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 2.84. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.35.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

