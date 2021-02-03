Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NAVI stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 82.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

