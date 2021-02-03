Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Up 8.4%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $26.58. 2,707,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,921,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Get Nautilus alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $767.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.