Natural Order Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Shares Up 5.3%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.11. 197,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 189,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21.

Natural Order Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

