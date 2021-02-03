National Instruments Co. (NATI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 1st

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 138.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.7%.

NATI stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

