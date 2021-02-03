National Instruments Co. (NATI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 1st

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
National Instruments has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 138.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.7%.
NATI stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.
In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
