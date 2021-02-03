National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.87.

SSRM opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170,190 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after buying an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after buying an additional 1,408,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $17,668,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

