Nasdaq, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

NDAQ opened at $142.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

