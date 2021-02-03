Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.78, but opened at $65.35. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 10,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

