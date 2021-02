Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Short Interest Update

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NMGX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nano Magic has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 391.81%.

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

