Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares were down 13.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 217,104,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 395,446,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.