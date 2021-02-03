Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

