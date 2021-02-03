Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.36. Myomo shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 7,453 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYO. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get Myomo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. Research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.