MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MSCI by 36.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of MSCI by 773.2% during the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 74,192 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $425.13 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

