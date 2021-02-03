Mountain Crest Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MCACU)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 1,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

