Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF comprises 3.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

