Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF comprises 3.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.