Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after buying an additional 58,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $754.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,783. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.19.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,086 shares of company stock worth $20,843,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.