Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,627. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.