Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 456,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.82. 1,052,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.