Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

MORF opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $114,153.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,544.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,284 shares of company stock worth $6,617,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Morphic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

