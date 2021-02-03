Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energy Focus were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Energy Focus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

