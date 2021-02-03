Morgan Stanley Sells 8,108 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $487,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 58.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 145,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 218.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 136,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 698.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $275,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBIO. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

HBIO opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

