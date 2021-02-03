Morgan Stanley Sells 7,403 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APYX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.