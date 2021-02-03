Morgan Stanley Sells 1,081 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XOMA were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XOMA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, insider Matthew D. Perry purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $3,213,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.