Morgan Stanley Raises Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $35.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,210. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

