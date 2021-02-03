Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,100 Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 525.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

