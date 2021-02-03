Morgan Stanley Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $190.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $178.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of -336.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

